French woman kidnapped in Central Africa released: Fabius

PARIS (Reuters) - A French charity worker abducted earlier this week in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, has been released, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a statement on Friday.

“It is a great relief for all those who worked towards achieving this happy ending,” Fabius said.

The 67-year-old woman, who had been working for a charity providing health and education support to Central African villages, was in good health, the minister added.