FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Death toll from Friday's Central African Republic clashes was six: U.N.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Death toll from Friday's Central African Republic clashes was six: U.N.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Six people were killed last week in Central African Republic in fighting between rival armed groups, the country's U.N. peacekeeping mission and the government said on Monday, revising down an earlier toll.

The violence on Friday pitted fighters from the mainly Muslim Seleka group against the Christian anti-Balaka militia in two northern towns, Ndomete and Kaga Bandoro.

The anti-Balaka formed in 2013 in response to the toppling of then-president Francois Bozize by the Seleka.

Presidential spokesman Albert Mokpeme initially put the death count at 26, but on Monday cut that figure to six, matching the U.N.'s toll.

"MINUSCA (the U.N. mission) can only confirm at this stage a total of six deaths," its spokesman Herve Verhoosel said, adding that the clashes were being investigated.

The country has been plagued since 2013 by inter-communal and inter-religious clashes, which have persisted since President Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in March after an election widely portrayed as a step towards reconciliation.

Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.