Central African Republic opens forum that aims to end conflict

BANGUI (Reuters) - Politicians and militia groups in the Central African Republic opened a national reconciliation forum on Monday, aiming to end a cycle of conflict that has killed thousands and displaced more than a million people from their homes.

Some 580 delegates plus representatives of neighboring countries, the African Union, France and the United Nations are attending the forum set to end on May 11 at which topics including security, justice and governance will be discussed.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo, who has served as a mediator in the crisis, took part in the opening session.

Conflict has left the country divided along religious lines, with a government-controlled, Christian-dominated south and a Muslim, rebel-controlled north.

The majority Christian country plunged into chaos when the mostly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in March 2013, toppling President Francois Bozize.

The Seleka rule was marred by abuses that prompted a backlash from the mostly Christian and animist anti-balaka militia. Seleka leader Michel Djotodia went into exile last January and was replaced by interim President Catherine Samba Panza, who is non-partisan.

A key demand of civic and religious groups is the disarmament of militias.

“The fact that we are here provides that we are ready to disarm. The war is over. Now we must think of reconstruction,” said Igor Lamaka, spokesman for the anti-balaka militia.

Samba Panza is due to lead the landlocked country of 4.5 million people to elections this year or next, with the support of French and U.N. peacekeeping missions.