Hundreds march in Central African Republic in support of army

BANGUI (Reuters) - Hundreds of people marched through the capital of Central African Republic on Wednesday, part of a growing campaign seeking to rearm an army that many distrust and which has been sidelined since rebels seized power in 2013.

Marchers, including members of the transitional parliament, demanded that the army be given weapons to combat militia violence and inter-religious reprisal attacks that have killed an estimated 90 people in Bangui since late September.

Highlighting the escalating violence in Bangui, the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA) said a convoy it was escorting through the city was repeatedly attacked by Christian “anti-balaka” militia fighters.

The mainly Muslim rebels belong to the Seleka alliance.

The United Nations said a civilian driver was injured in the attacks along with two peacekeepers, one of whom was in critical condition. Witnesses said three civilians - a man and two women - were killed when U.N. soldiers opened fire.

“Over the past several days, MINUSCA forces have been attacked by armed elements in Bangui and in other areas of the country. MINUSCA peacekeepers have returned fire,” a U.N. peacekeeping official said.

“We are deeply concerned about the risks that civilian populations could be caught in the crossfire,” the official said.

The unrest contributed to a decision to delay presidential and parliamentary elections until Dec. 13 and has also raised doubts over a planned visit by Pope Francis scheduled for the end of this month.

“We need our defense and security forces if we are going to make the country safe,” Alexandre Ferdinand Nguedet, president of the transitional council, told the marchers.

Interim President Catherine Samba-Panza appealed to the United Nations in a speech on Monday to restore the army’s weapons, claiming the peacekeepers and French troops had failed to protect civilians.

The U.N. Security Council imposed an arms embargo in December 2013 that allows government security forces to buy weapons only if approved by a sanctions committee.

The police and gendarmerie carry weapons, but government soldiers do not.

The majority Christian country was plunged into chaos when Seleka seized power, prompting reprisals by the anti-balaka that have led to de facto partition along religious lines.

Seleka later handed power over to a transitional government under heavy international pressure.

The army, known as the FACA, was accused of taking part in attacks with the anti-balaka militia, and the head of one Seleka faction said rearming them would only worsen the violence.

“We need elections, a new constitutional order and a new government to restart the army with a national sensibility,” General Mohamed Dhaffane told Reuters.

Human rights groups have accused MINUSCA soldiers and staff of abuses including raping children and killing civilians.