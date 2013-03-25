FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic suspended from African Union, says official
March 25, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Central African Republic suspended from African Union, says official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The African Union has suspended the Central African Republic after rebels seized power, and also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on rebel leaders, a senior AU official said on Monday.

“The (Peace and Security) Council has decided to suspend with immediate effect the Central African Republic from all the African Union’s activities,” Ramtane Lamamra, the AU’s Commissioner for Peace and Security, told reporters in the Ethiopian capital, where the AU is based.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Jon Boyle

