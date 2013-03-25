Central African Republic suspended from African Union, says official

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The African Union has suspended the Central African Republic after rebels seized power, and also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on rebel leaders, a senior AU official said on Monday.

“The (Peace and Security) Council has decided to suspend with immediate effect the Central African Republic from all the African Union’s activities,” Ramtane Lamamra, the AU’s Commissioner for Peace and Security, told reporters in the Ethiopian capital, where the AU is based.