African Union commission condemns coup in Central African Republic

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The head of the African Union commission strongly condemned the seizure of power by rebels in the Central African Republic on Sunday and called for member nations to take unified and decisive action.

“African Union statutes envisage, in the case of an anti-constitutional change of power, the country’s suspension from AU activities, the complete isolation of those responsible and the adoption of sanctions against them,” African Union Commission Chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said in a statement.