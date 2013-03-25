Ousted Central African Republic leader in Cameroon: presidency

Central African Republic President Francois Bozize attends peace talks with delegations representing the government and opposition Seleka rebel coalition in Libreville January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Levis Boussougou

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Francois Bozize, the former leader of Central African Republic toppled in coup on Sunday, is currently in Cameroon, according to a statement by Cameroon’s presidency read on state radio on Monday.

“This is to inform the public and the international community that the ousted president of the Central African Republic, Francois Bozize, is currently in Cameroon, while still looking for another country where he will seek refugee,” said Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General at the presidency.