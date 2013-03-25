FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ousted Central African Republic leader in Cameroon: presidency
March 25, 2013

Ousted Central African Republic leader in Cameroon: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Central African Republic President Francois Bozize attends peace talks with delegations representing the government and opposition Seleka rebel coalition in Libreville January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Levis Boussougou

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Francois Bozize, the former leader of Central African Republic toppled in coup on Sunday, is currently in Cameroon, according to a statement by Cameroon’s presidency read on state radio on Monday.

“This is to inform the public and the international community that the ousted president of the Central African Republic, Francois Bozize, is currently in Cameroon, while still looking for another country where he will seek refugee,” said Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General at the presidency.

Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis

