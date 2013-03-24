FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic rebels say want transition to elections
#World News
March 24, 2013 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

Central African Republic rebels say want transition to elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Central African president Francois Bozize speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Bangui January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

BANGUI (Reuters) - The Seleka rebel coalition wants to organize a transition towards democratic elections in Central African Republic, a spokesman said on Sunday, after it seized the capital Bangui and toppled President Francois Bozize.

“With the taking of Bangui and the departure of Bozize, the main objective of our struggle has been realized,” Nelson Ndjadder of Seleka’s CPSK faction said in a statement.

“Central Africans must meet around a table to decide the path for their common future, which will necessarily pass by a consensual management of the transition which, in time, will lead to the organization of democratic elections,” he said.

Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
