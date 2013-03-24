Central African Republic rebels say want transition to elections

BANGUI (Reuters) - The Seleka rebel coalition wants to organize a transition towards democratic elections in Central African Republic, a spokesman said on Sunday, after it seized the capital Bangui and toppled President Francois Bozize.

“With the taking of Bangui and the departure of Bozize, the main objective of our struggle has been realized,” Nelson Ndjadder of Seleka’s CPSK faction said in a statement.

“Central Africans must meet around a table to decide the path for their common future, which will necessarily pass by a consensual management of the transition which, in time, will lead to the organization of democratic elections,” he said.