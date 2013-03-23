France sent troops to secure Central African Republic airport: source

PARIS (Reuters) - France has sent soldiers to Central African Republic to secure the airport of the capital Bangui, a diplomatic source said, after rebel forces entered the north of the city on Saturday.

“A company of troops has been sent to secure the airport. The airport is now secure,” said the source. “We have asked our citizens to remain at home. For the time being, there is nothing to be worried about. There is no direct threat to our citizens at the moment.”

A second diplomatic source said that Paris had requested an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss a solution to the crisis in the landlocked former French colony at the heart of Africa.