FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says troops in Central Africa kill two Indian citizens
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 25, 2013 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

France says troops in Central Africa kill two Indian citizens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French troops patrolling the international airport in the capital of the Central African Republic killed two Indian citizens when three vehicles tried to enter the facility, France’s defense ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said troops at M‘Poko airport who had come under fire from an unknown location shot at the vehicles after firing warning volleys. Two Indian citizens were killed and an undisclosed number of Chadians were injured, the ministry said.

France offered its condolences to India and Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to speak with his Indian counterpart in the coming hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.