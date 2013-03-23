FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic rebels enter north of capital Bangui: witness
#World News
March 23, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Central African Republic rebels enter north of capital Bangui: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - Central African Republic rebels have entered the northern suburbs of the capital Bangui where they are fighting running battles with government troops, a Reuters eye-witness on the ground reported.

Nelson Ndjadder, a spokesman for the Seleka rebel group, confirmed that his fighters had entered the capital. He also said they had shot down a government military helicopter which had been attacking their forces since Friday.

A senior official with a regional peacekeeping force, who asked not to be identified, also said rebels were fighting government troops inside Bangui and had shot down the attack helicopter.

Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Additional reporting by Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by Daniel Flynn

