South Africa confirms casualties in Central African Republic clashes

Armed South African soldiers chat with a man in Begoua, 17 km (10 miles) from capital Bangui, in this still image taken from video, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s army suffered casualties in Central African Republic during clashes with rebels, who seized the capital and forced the country’s president to flee on Sunday, a senior defense spokesman confirmed.

“During last night’s clashes, we suffered some casualties. But in terms of how many people were killed and how many people were injured, we’re still trying to verify and confirm,” Brigadier-General Xolani Mabanga told Reuters.