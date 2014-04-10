FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. council OKs U.N. peacekeepers for Central African Republic
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2014 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. council OKs U.N. peacekeepers for Central African Republic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved on Thursday the creation of a U.N. peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic to try to stop violence between Christians and Muslims that has threatened to spiral into genocide.

The 15-member council authorized a U.N. force, to be known as MINUSCA, of up to 10,000 troops, 1,800 police and 20 corrections officers. It also authorizes French troops in the landlocked former French colony to support U.N. peacekeepers.

The U.N. operation will assume authority on September 15 from the African Union’s 5,600-strong MISCA force, which was deployed in December. The council wants the U.N. force to include “as many MISCA military and police personnel as possible.”

The mainly Muslim Seleka seized power a year ago, perpetrating abuses on the majority Christian population that triggered waves of revenge attacks, leading to thousands of deaths and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

Killings have continued between Christians and the increasingly isolated Muslim communities in the impoverished nation of 4.6 million people despite the presence of 2,000 French troops and the African Union forces.

Top U.N. officials have warned that the violence in the large, sparsely populated country is in danger of spiraling into genocide.

During a brief visit to Bangui on Saturday, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said French and African soldiers serving in the Central African Republic are “overwhelmed” by the “state of anarchy” in the country.

The council resolution urges the Central African Republic transitional authorities “to accelerate the preparations in order to hold free, fair, transparent and inclusive presidential and legislative elections no later than February 2015.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.