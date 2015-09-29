FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Congo says closes border with Central African Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has closed its border with the Central African Republic, Congo’s spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters on Tuesday, amid four days of violence in Bangui in which at least 37 people have died.

The Congolese town of Zongo lies across the Ubangi river from the capital of Central African Republic, which has seen its worst clashes this year. The two countries share a border roughly 1,750 km (1,100 miles) long.

Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn

