Congo says closes border with Central African Republic

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has closed its border with the Central African Republic, Congo’s spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters on Tuesday, amid four days of violence in Bangui in which at least 37 people have died.

The Congolese town of Zongo lies across the Ubangi river from the capital of Central African Republic, which has seen its worst clashes this year. The two countries share a border roughly 1,750 km (1,100 miles) long.