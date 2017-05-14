Central African Republic death toll could reach 30: U.N.

BANGUI (Reuters) - Up to 30 civilians have been killed in a series of ongoing attacks targeting the Muslim population of a town in southeastern Central African Republic, the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA) told Reuters on Sunday.

"It is too soon to give precise statistics on the number of dead following the violence but it is clear that we are looking at numbers that could easily reach 20 to 30," said MINUSCA chief Parfait Onanga-Anyanga.