Central African Republic leader home after leaving U.N. early: witness

BANGUI (Reuters) - The interim president of Central African Republic returned to the capital Bangui on Wednesday after leaving the U.N. General Assembly in New York early due as Bangui experiences the worst violence this year, a witness said.

A local resident said they had seen the interim president arrive back at their home.

The violence has raised doubts about plans to hold elections on Oct. 18, meant to restore democracy in an impoverished country at the heart one of Africa’s most combustible regions following a rebellion and years of turmoil.