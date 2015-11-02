Central African Republic leader says U.N. failing to halt violence

BANGUI (Reuters) - The president of Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza said on Monday U.N. peacekeepers had failed to halt a cycle of violence in the capital in which at least 90 people have been killed since late September.

Pope Francis is due to visit Bangui on Nov. 28-29 but he hinted in an address on Sunday that he might cancel the trip because of the violence, which has pitted mainly Christian and mainly Muslim militia groups against one another.