Central African Republic leader says U.N. failing to halt violence
November 2, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Central African Republic leader says U.N. failing to halt violence

Central African Republic's interim President Catherine Samba-Panza addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - The president of Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza said on Monday U.N. peacekeepers had failed to halt a cycle of violence in the capital in which at least 90 people have been killed since late September.

Pope Francis is due to visit Bangui on Nov. 28-29 but he hinted in an address on Sunday that he might cancel the trip because of the violence, which has pitted mainly Christian and mainly Muslim militia groups against one another.

Reporting by Sebastien Lamba; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton

