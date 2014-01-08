FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African president to step down at regional summit: sources
#World News
January 8, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Central African president to step down at regional summit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Central African Republic's President Michel Djotodia sits during a conference in Bangui December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Herve Serefio

BANGUI (Reuters) - Central African Republic’s interim President Michel Djotodia is expected to step down at a summit of regional leaders on Thursday amid frustration at his failure to quell religious violence in his nation, diplomatic and political sources said on Wednesday.

“It’s finished for him now,” said a source close to Djotodia, who said he was due to step aside at the meeting in the Chadian capital N‘Djamena.

A senior diplomatic source in Paris and political sources in Bangui said regional leaders led by Chad’s Idriss Deby had run out of patience with Djotodia, who seized power in March at the head of the Seleka rebels.

Reporting by John Irish in Paris, Paul-Marin Ngoupana in Bangui, and Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mike Collett-White

