Central African Republic clashes killed at least 281: Red Cross

BANGUI (Reuters) - The Red Cross in Central African Republic has collected the bodies of 281 people killed during two days of violence in the capital Bangui, the organization’s president said on Friday.

Pastor Antoine Mbao Bogo said staff had to stop work as night fell on Friday but the toll was likely to rise significantly when they resumed work at the weekend.

“Tomorrow is going to be a monster of a day. We’re going to work tomorrow and I think we’re going to need a fourth day too,” he said.