France's Hollande to visit Central African Republic

France's President Francois Hollande attends a news conference at the Elysee Palace at the end of the Elysee Summit for Peace and Security in Africa, in Paris, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will visit the Central African Republic on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by his office, after boosting French troops in order restore stability in the country.

Hollande will visit the country on his way back from South Africa, where he was due to attend a ceremony to honor Nelson Mandela.

Paris raised its military presence in the Central African Republic to 1,600 troops during the weekend as waves of religious violence swept over its former colony.