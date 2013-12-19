FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Central African Republic to bring forward elections to 2014: PM
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2013 / 3:13 PM / 4 years ago

Central African Republic to bring forward elections to 2014: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Central African Republic's Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye, seen during an interview with Reuters in Paris where he urged the immediate deployment of French troops and an African peacekeeping force (MISCA), following the approval of a U.N. resolution, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

BANGUI (Reuters) - Central African Republic will bring forward its presidential election to next year, Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye said on Thursday, bowing to pressure from former colonial power France to speed up the transition after a March coup.

The rule of interim President Michel Djotodia, the leader of the Seleka rebels who seized power in March, was originally set to last until 2015, under a deal hammered out with regional African powers.

“The national electoral authority has been put in place and members will be sworn in by the end of this week, or early next,” Tiangaye said after meeting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Powers, who visited Bangui on Thursday.

“They will be in charge of preparation and organization of the election, which will take place in 2014,” he said.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.