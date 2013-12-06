FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French army says killed unidentified fighters in Central Africa Republic
December 6, 2013 / 12:54 PM / 4 years ago

French army says killed unidentified fighters in Central Africa Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk outside the City Hall building in Bangui, Central African Republic November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

PARIS (Reuters) - French forces killed unidentified fighters near the airport in Central African Republic’s capital Bangui in clashes early on Thursday before the U.N. green light for the mission, an army spokesman said.

“Armed gunmen in pick-up trucks fired on French positions at the airport yesterday morning,” Gilles Jarron said on Friday. “We fired back. The pick-up was destroyed and the gunmen were killed,” he said.

He could not immediately say how many people were killed.

Reporting By Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Mark John

