French troops in Central African Republic to reach 1,600 on Saturday: Hollande

PARIS (Reuters) - France will increase its troop deployment in Central African Republic to 1,600 soldiers by Saturday evening, French President Francois Hollande said, as it steps up efforts to curb a wave of violence in its former colony.

“On Thursday evening, there were 600 troops. Last night there were 1,000 and by tonight there will be 1,600,” he told a news conference to mark the end of a France-Africa summit. “It’s a number that will remain as long as necessary for this mission.”

Until now, France had said it was sending 1,200 men to Central African Republic.