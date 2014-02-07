International court to look into Central African Republic crime allegations: prosecutor

An AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine of ammunition, a bag of grenades and a flak jacket are seen on the ground after African Union (AU) peacekeepers found them during a search and disarmament operation in Kilometre 9 (PK9) in the capital Bangui February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court will open a preliminary examination into crimes allegedly committed during the conflict in the Central African Republic, the court’s prosecutor said in a statement on Friday.

“The plight of civilians in CAR since September 2012 has gone from bad to worse,” said prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement, adding that some victims of crimes, which included alleged killings and acts of rape and sexual slavery, appeared to have been singled out on religious grounds.

The court has had a separate investigation under way in the country since 2007. The preliminary examination announced on Friday could proceed to a second investigation if prosecutors find evidence strong enough to justify it.