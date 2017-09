BANGUI (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed in intercommunal violence in Central African Republic’s capital Bangui on Thursday, the head of the local Red Cross said, as the beleaguered country swore in a new leader determined to end waves of killing.

“There has been a lot of violence with machetes. There’s a large number of dead...We are sure of 15 dead. But this is still only a partial death toll,” Antoine Mbao Bogo told Reuters.