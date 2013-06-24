FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 37 dead as Central African Republic gold mine collapses
June 24, 2013

At least 37 dead as Central African Republic gold mine collapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - At least 37 gold miners died in Central African Republic when a pit in which they were operating collapsed after heavy rains, the country’s presidency said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday at a gold mine in Ndassima, some 440 km (273 miles) east of the capital, Bangui. “The toll of 37 is provisional as there were many injured,” said Prosper Ndouba, spokesman for the president’s office.

Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

