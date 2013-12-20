U.S. offers $100 million to aid African troops in Central African Republic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is pledging up to $100 million to help support African Union efforts in the Central African Republic, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

“The United States remains deeply concerned about the horrific violence committed by armed groups against innocent civilians” in the Central African Republic, department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement.

The funds are to assist the African Union-led International Support Mission in the Central African Republic, or MISCA, with non-lethal equipment and training as well as logistical and planning support, the department said.