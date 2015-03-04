CEE rate cuts to keep a lid on forex, forint seen easing: Reuters poll

Budapest (Reuters) - Likely monetary easing in Central Europe is expected to keep a lid on currencies in the region in the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The European Union’s main emerging economies are growing faster than the euro zone. But their inflation rates are around zero, pushing central banks toward further easing of monetary policy.

The Polish central bank cut its main interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday to 1.5 percent, after the March 2-4 poll of 25 analysts was closed, causing a surprise as most analysts had expected a 25 basis point reduction.

The Hungarian and Romanian central banks are also expected to cut interest rates further in the next months and the easing could prevent currency gains, analysts said.

Hungary’s forint could be the hardest hit as good economic figures helped it outperform regional peers this year and lifted it to nine-month highs against the euro last week.

According to the median forecasts in the poll, the forint could weaken 2.7 percent against the euro from Tuesday’s close in the next six months, to 315, then rebound to 310 by March 2016.

“The central bank does not want a strong currency ... I expect 40 basis points of cuts (in the 2.1 percent base rate) by April or May,” said David Nemeth, analyst of K&H Bank in Budapest.

“If the Federal Reserve hikes rates, that can also weaken the forint ... but ratings agencies could upgrade Hungary late this year or early next year, and that can lift the forint.”

The poll projects that the zloty of Poland, the biggest economy in the region, could tread water initially before firming 1.4 percent to 4.11 against the euro in the next 12 months.

Analysts said planned asset buying by the European Central Bank in the euro zone could also help assets in the eastern wing of the EU.

“QE (quantitative easing) in the euro zone creates a risk of a stronger zloty in the 1 to 3 month horizon than we currently forecast,” said Ceska Sporitelna analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska.

The poll projects that the Czech crown could ease half a percent against the euro to 27.55 in the next three months before a rebound to 27.4 by March next year.

It saw some wobbles in the past weeks as Czech President Milos Zeman lashed out against the central bank’s weak crown policy, while some investors speculated that the bank might move its cap on the crown at 27 per euro to even weaker levels.

According to the median forecasts in the poll, the leu is unlikely to move much in the next few months before firming 0.8 percent to 4.42 against the euro in the next year.

Most analysts expect the Romanian central bank to cut its benchmark rate again at its meeting on March 21 by 25 basis points again to 2 percent.