Czech, Hungarian inflation rise but demand weak

PRAGUE (Reuters) - More expensive food and tax hikes lifted consumer inflation in the Czech Republic and Hungary above forecast in June but there was no sign of demand-led pressure on prices, suggesting central banks had room to cut interest rates.

Central Europe’s open economies are facing shrinking markets for their exports as the euro zone sinks deeper into crisis while demand at home has been hit by budget cuts, keeping underlying price growth low or negative.

Still, the impact of earlier announced tax rises helped prod Czech consumer inflation to 3.5 percent in June compared to a consensus forecast of 3.3 percent, with prices up 0.2 percent on the month. That keeps the annual rate well above the central bank’s 2 percent target, +/- 1 percentage point.

Hungary’s headline inflation rose to an annual 5.6 percent in June from 5.3 percent in May, also above analysts’ forecast for 5.4 percent.

“Underlying inflation pressures in both Hungary and the Czech Republic appears to be very muted. We have seen a bit of a decline in energy prices and the upward pressure on the headline rate just comes from food inflation,” William Jackson, Emerging Markets Economist, Capital Economics.

“In both countries they raised VAT in the beginning of this year which obviously raises the headline rate but that does not reflect at all the demand pressures,” he added.

Czech inflation hit a 3-year high of 3.8 percent in February, fuelled by a January increase in the lower of its value-added tax (VAT) rate.

That effect has been gradually dissipating but the price rise in June from May was driven by a delayed effect of a tobacco excise tax hike also made in January, along with higher food prices, the statistics bureau said.

RECESSION

The Czech central bank cut the key two-week repo rate to record low 0.5 percent on June 28 after more than two years of no action, after data showed the economy fell into a recession and more economic weakness was ahead.

The bank explained its decision by pointing to expectations that the government would continue fiscal tightening and that inflation should fall below target as of next year.

However, Governor Miroslav Singer did not commit to more cuts saying the weak crown, which lifts import prices and subsequently the overall inflation, did part of the easing assumed in the bank’s outlook.

Hungarian inflation was also propelled by food prices, as well as tobacco prices due to a delayed effect of its own excise tax hike.

“The rise is not caused by demand or supply factors, the causes are impacts from taxes, the exchange rate and food prices,” said Zoltan Torok, an analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest.

“These are factors which monetary policy cannot influence, therefore it’s not worth counterbalancing it with higher interest rates.”

The central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Council has been split over policy, with several members seeking a window of opportunity to cut rates from Europe’s highest at 7 percent, while others are more concerned over inflation and the impact of the euro zone crisis on the forint.

The bank has said tax hikes can have an inflationary impact but projected the economy would contract by 0.8 percent this year, sliding into recession again after the last downturn in 2009.

In June it flagged a possible rate cut for the first time in a year to aid the economy, as the government moved closer to getting into talks on an international loan which have since been given the green light.