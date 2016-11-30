FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Centrica sells Trinidad and Tobago gas assets to Shell
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 30, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 9 months ago

Centrica sells Trinidad and Tobago gas assets to Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.Murad Sezer/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British utility Centrica (CNA.L) said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its gas assets in Trindad and Tobago for $30 million to Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

The assets include a 17.3 percent interest in the producing NCMA-1 block as well as operating interests in two undeveloped blocks, Centrica said.

The divestment is part of Centrica's drive to focus its oil and gas exploration and production activity to Britain, the Netherlands and Norway.

Shell, which became the world's top liquefied natural gas trader following its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group this year, has a stake in Atlantic LNG, one of the world's largest plants, in Trinidad.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.