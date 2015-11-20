Century Aluminum considering launching trade case against China

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co is in talks with U.S. authorities over options for stemming a flood of cheap metal imports from China, including a trade case that could bring the escalating dispute to a head, Chief Executive Officer Michael Bless said on Friday.

A move against China could come soon, possibly with the support of the United Steelworkers union, he told Reuters.

“This is a clear subsidies case,” Bless said. “It’s what our countervailing duties are there for.”

Bless said Century, which is controlled by Glencore PLC, would soon have standing to petition the U.S. International Trade Commission on its own to bring a case.

Century is also exploring the possibility of bringing its own case and is in “active dialogue” with the U.S. Department of Commerce about options, he said.

The statement comes as tumbling London Metal Exchange prices and a collapse in the U.S. Midwest premium have prompted U.S. producers to cut output, blaming overcapacity and cheap exports from China.

U.S. producers say Chinese producers are subsidized with cheap electricity from provincial governments and that companies export aluminum as semi-fabricated products to avoid an export tax, only for those products to be re-melted into primary.

The Aluminum Association has asked the U.S. Trade Representative and the ITC to investigate those products’ labeling.

Century, which left the association during the financial crisis, has begun a campaign called the China Trade Task Force to pressure the U.S. government to halt cheap imports.

To petition the ITC to bring a trade case, a party must represent 25 percent of domestic production or workers in an industry.

If current planned smelter curtailments go through, Century would produce more than 30 percent of U.S. output, and the USW would represent workers at all four remaining plants.

Bless said Century’s two Kentucky smelters were profitable due to cost savings from curtailments and plans to ship only value-added products.

The 210,000-tonne-per-year Sebree plant will ship only billet when it reduces output by one-third in January.

The 244,000 tonne-per-year Hawesville smelter stopped shipping standard P1020 sows about three weeks ago, Bless said. It now only produces high-purity metal for the aerospace and defense industries, along with molten aluminum for the Southwire cable plant next door.