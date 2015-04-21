FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USW rejects tentative deal with Century at Kentucky aluminum smelter
April 21, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

USW rejects tentative deal with Century at Kentucky aluminum smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Century Aluminum’s Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum smelter voted to reject a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract, the United Steelworkers Local 9423 said on its website.

The two sides had reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement last Wednesday, which the union said was subject to the membership’s ratification by April 20. The prior five-year agreement had expired on April 13, after the deadline for reaching a new agreement was extended by two weeks.

Reporting By Luc Cohen

