Century rejects union proposal for labor deal at Kentucky smelter
#Commodities
May 7, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Century rejects union proposal for labor deal at Kentucky smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Century Aluminum rejected a counter-proposal made by unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter on Thursday, according to a post on the local United Steelworkers’ website, just four days ahead of a planned lockout.

The union said that after meeting with Century, which is controlled by Glencore, the company returned with its original proposal, placing the two sides at a stalemate before a lockout of unionized workers is set to begin on Monday.

Union members have rejected three proposed deals with Century.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler

