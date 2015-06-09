Century Iron Mines branches out as iron ore weakness grinds on

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - With iron ore prices forecast to stay low for several years, Century Iron Mines Corp, a small Canadian mine explorer and developer, is spreading its bets and looking for acquisitions in the precious and base metals space.

Armed with C$40 million ($32.44 million), and the possibility of tripling or quadrupling that with funding from banks and Asian partners, Century is looking to buy majority stakes in one or more small producing mines or projects with well-defined resources, Chief Executive Sandy Chim said.

Century’s biggest project is a two-million tonne-a-year iron ore project in Quebec, which is fully-funded until construction. Its project partner is Chinese state-owned steelmaker Wuhan Iron & Steel Co, known as Wisco.

It also has a partnership with China Minmetals, also a state-owned company, on another project.

Both partners, who are also shareholders of Century, back its plan to diversify, Chim said in an interview.

“It doesn’t make good sense to put capital in iron right now, running headlong into all the expansions,” Chim said referring to production increases planned by global iron ore giants Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale SA.

Although Chim is bullish on the iron ore sector in the long term because of continued urbanization in China and economic reforms in India, he does not expect a recovery to begin any time before 2018, at the earliest.

Century is not the only iron ore company considering diversification at a time when prices have fallen by nearly two thirds in four years.

Last month another Canadian company, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, asked shareholder permission to expand into other metal and mineral royalties.

Australia’s iron ore minnows, including Atlas Iron, BC Iron and Arrium Ltd, have made no moves to broaden their focus. Instead they have slashed costs and cut production, getting some relief from a weaker Australian dollar, which has reduced in-country costs.

A team of five Century employees is scouring North America, Australia and mining-friendly countries in South America and Africa, including Chile, Peru, Botswana and Namibia for takeover targets, and have looked at dozens already.

Although Chim does not want to put a time frame on an acquisition “the golden opportunity” would be in the next 18 to 24 months, before prices for metals such as copper are forecast to rebound, he said.