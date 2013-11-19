FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CenturyLink boosts cloud offerings with Tier 3 buy
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 19, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

CenturyLink boosts cloud offerings with Tier 3 buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Telecommunications company CenturyLink Inc said on Tuesday it has bought cloud computing startup Tier 3 Inc as part of its acquisition strategy that allows it to compete with the likes of Amazon Inc, IBM Corp and Verizon Communications Inc’s Terremark.

The company did not disclose financial details, but a source close to the matter said the price was around $200 million.

Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink, which acquired telecom company Qwest Communications in 2011, has been building its cloud services. It bought data center provider Savvis in July 2011 for $2.5 billion and in June of this year it purchased AppFog, a platform as a service company.

Cloud computing, which includes on-demand software, platform and infrastructure services, is cheaper and faster to deploy than traditional offerings which usually include more hardware.

According to research firm Gartner, Seattle-based Tier 3 is the No. 3 cloud provider after Amazon Web Services and CSC BizCloud.

Evercore Partners advised Tier 3 on the deal.

Reporting by Nicola Leske in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.