FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO, chairwoman offer to take E-Commerce China private
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 9, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

CEO, chairwoman offer to take E-Commerce China private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese online book and media retailer E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc’s chief executive, Guoqing Li, and Chairwoman Peggy Yu Yu offered to take the company private.

The all-cash offer of $7.812 per American Depositary Share represents a 20 percent premium to the stock’s Wednesday closing price of $6.51, the company said on Thursday.

(The story adds dropped word “percent” in second paragraph and media packaging code)

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.