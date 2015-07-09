CEO, chairwoman offer to take E-Commerce China private

(Reuters) - Chinese online book and media retailer E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc’s chief executive, Guoqing Li, and Chairwoman Peggy Yu Yu offered to take the company private.

The all-cash offer of $7.812 per American Depositary Share represents a 20 percent premium to the stock’s Wednesday closing price of $6.51, the company said on Thursday.

