Senator to introduce bill to lift crude export ban
#Commodities
April 20, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Senator to introduce bill to lift crude export ban

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry sits next to U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) during the Arctic Council Ministerial Session at City Hall in Kiruna, Sweden, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hans-Olof Utsi/Scanpix Sweden

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Monday she will introduce legislation this year to allow U.S. crude exports.

“It’s time to lift America’s ban on crude oil exports,” Murkowski said at IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world’s largest annual gathering of oil executives.

“We shouldn’t lift sanctions on Iranian oil while we are keeping restrictions on American oil. It just doesn’t make sense,” added Murkowski, who became chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in January.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
