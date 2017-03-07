FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Iraq oil minister reports 85 percent compliance with OPEC supply cut
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 7, 2017 / 11:47 PM / 5 months ago

Iraq oil minister reports 85 percent compliance with OPEC supply cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi talks to journalists during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Iraq has achieved 85 percent compliance with an OPEC crude supply cut of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd), Iraqi Oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said Tuesday on the sidelines of CERAWeek conference in Houston.

Iraq's baseline for the cut was 4.56 million bpd of crude. OPEC's compliance with the agreement rose to 94 percent at the end of February versus 82 percent in January, according to a Reuters survey.

"Our production is increasing, but our exports are at the level of the OPEC agreement," the minister said. He did not elaborate.

Reporting by Ruthy Munoz and Erwin Seba

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.