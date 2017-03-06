FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Too soon to say if OPEC should extend output curbs: Iraq
March 6, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 5 months ago

Too soon to say if OPEC should extend output curbs: Iraq

Ruthy Munoz

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Iraqi oil minister said on Monday that it was too early to say if OPEC should extend output curbs and that Baghdad was ready to participate if the producer group decided to prolong supply caps into the second half of the year.

"It's very premature to be talking about any changes," Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said at an energy conference in Houston. "It will depend on oil prices and market stability. If OPEC decides cuts, then Iraq will cut."

Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Writing by Simon Webb

