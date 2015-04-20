Lukoil expects more mega-mergers in oil industry amid price rout

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Mega-mergers are anticipated in the oil industry between integrated oil companies amid the current oil price rout, according to Vagit Alekperov, the president of Lukoil.

The recent merger between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BG Group PLC is likely to be the first of many such combinations in the industry, Alekperov said at the CERAWeek conference in Houston. He did not specify which companies he expects to merge or whether Lukoil is eyeing any targets.