FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Inventories are responding to OPEC cuts: secretary general
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 6, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 5 months ago

Inventories are responding to OPEC cuts: secretary general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil inventories onshore and offshore are responding to production cuts implemented by OPEC, the secretary general of the organization, Mohammad Barkindo, said on Sunday.

OPEC-led production cuts have helped raise global oil prices by more than 10 percent since they were approved in November.

"Overall, I think so far so good. Inventories are responding if you look at both offshore and onshore," Barkindo said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The production reduction pact, which was joined by non-OPEC countries including Russia and Kazakhstan, is intended to reduce global output by about 1.8 million barrels a day, and bring supplies closer to demand.

The six-month agreement originally took effect on Jan. 1.

Barkindo said it was premature to say if the cut should be extended.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.