Hoping oil rout is over, Pioneer first to eye more rigs

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co may be the first major U.S. shale oil producer to ramp up drilling after a deep slump halved prices, adding rigs as soon as June so long as market conditions are favorable.

In an unusually bold show of industry optimism, Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield told Reuters on Tuesday that Pioneer, a top producer in the Permian Basin of West Texas, may increase drilling at a rate of two rigs a month, starting to reverse a trend that has seen the U.S. oil rig rate halve in seven months.

The comments mark the first time during the current crude price downturn that a prominent shale oil company has spoken publicly about new drilling, even as other executives work to curb spending and cut costs to ride out the downturn.

“We hope to be adding rigs,” Sheffield said in an interview.

It may signal the start of a shift in industry thinking after months of tumbling prices, as big traders like Vitol and consultants including PIRA Energy call an end to the slump. Sheffield too believes that prices bottomed out some weeks ago at $42 a barrel, but wants to see if record stockpiles ebb.

Oil prices dived by more than 60 percent since last summer, but have rebounded by as much as $15 a barrel this month.

“We’re going to see what happens when Cushing gets full,” he said, referring to the U.S. crude oil storage hub. The massive oil storage facility is currently 8 million barrels from its maximum capacity, he said.

If other drillers follow suit, the decline in U.S. oil production that is expected to begin as early as next month may be short-lived. However Pioneer’s extensive oil price hedges may also give it greater confidence to drill more than some of its peers who are less protected from another price slump.

Sheffield said if market conditions are right, Pioneer will add about two rigs a month. Pioneer expects to add rigs as additional takeaway capacity in the Permian basin comes online, Sheffield said. He expects the Permian Express pipeline to come into service by July 1.

HEAVILY HEDGED

Other CEOs, like Continental Resources Inc’s Harold Hamm, counter that ramping up drilling may come more slowly, noting that the process requires permitting and other measures that may cause it to be much slower than shutting in production. While Continental shed its hedges, Pioneer is well protected.

Pioneer has hedged 90 percent of its 2015 production and 60 percent of its 2016 production. The company has not yet begun to hedge its 2017 production.

While “prices aren’t bad” for 2017, according to Sheffield, he is reluctant to enter into a contract that would not allow for upside in the case of geopolitical disruptions that tighten supply.

Pioneer aims to send about 70 percent of its crude to the Gulf Coast, and the remainder to Cushing by July 1, Sheffield said.

Pioneer is continuing to export superlight crude oil known as condensate to Asia at a rate of about 20,000 barrels a day, gross, Sheffield said. “It helps when there’s a spread of $7 to $9 with Brent,” he said.

U.S. policy bans nearly all crude exports, but allows shipments of minimally processed super light oil known as condensate.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has forecast American oil output may dip as early as this month and certainly later this year, before rising to around 9.18 million barrels per day at year’s end.