9 months ago
PAI Partners expects bids for French lab business Cerba on Decemeber 8: sources
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
December 2, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 9 months ago

PAI Partners expects bids for French lab business Cerba on Decemeber 8: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Private equity group PAI Partners expects to receive bids for its French lab testing chain Cerba on Dec. 8 in a deal that could be worth as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion), two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

PAI Partners bought Cerba in 2010 for 551 million euros and hired JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Natixis earlier this year for a sale process.

Cerba operates clinical pathology laboratories in Europe with a number one position in France and strong market positions in Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa, according to PAI’s website.

PAI Partners could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
