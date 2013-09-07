FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa CEO expects bank consolidation in Europe
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2013 / 9:30 AM / 4 years ago

Intesa CEO expects bank consolidation in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man takes a picture in front of Intesa Sanpaolo bank in downtown Rome July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Saturday he expected a new phase of consolidation among European banks, adding the Italian lender was not interested in increasing its exposure to the domestic banking system.

“The industry is highly fragmented, profitability in the banking sector is very low so there are all the prerequisites for consolidation, and I believe that sooner or later it will happen,” CEO Enrico Cucchiani told Reuters in an interview.

“It will happen at a domestic level for small and medium-sized banks and at a pan-European level for larger banks.”

Reporting by Lisa Jucca, Paola Arosio, Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.