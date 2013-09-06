FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi chief says no consolidation on agenda for bank
September 6, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi chief says no consolidation on agenda for bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Consolidation with another bank is not on the agenda for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), the chief executive of the troubled bank said on the sidelines of a conference on Friday.

“Our strategy is to create the conditions to return to efficiency. Frankly any idea of consolidation is not on the agenda,” Fabrizio Viola said in the northern Italian town of Cernobbio.

Viola, however, said he saw space for a new round of mergers among Italian banks. ”After several years in which banks have put their own houses in order, the next step is consolidation.’

Viola declined to comment on recent reports that Monte Paschi would raise the value of a planned capital hike to 2 billion euros ($2.62 billion) from a previously announced 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7623 euros)

Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie

