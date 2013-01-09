FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flextronics looks to Android for manufacturing innovation
January 9, 2013 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Flextronics looks to Android for manufacturing innovation

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

Exterior view of the Flextronics International Inc. headquarters for regional manufacturing in Singapore, September 26, 2003. REUTERS/Thomas White

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Flextronics International Ltd’s recent agreement to take over Motorola Mobility’s factories amounts to a big bet by the contract manufacturer on Google Inc’s Android ecosystem, a senior executive said.

“We’re doubling down on Android because we believe strongly in Google’s innovative capability and ability to be a leader like Microsoft and Apple in iconic hardware,” said Mike Dennison, head of Flextronics’ High Velocity Solutions group, which manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles and other consumer electronics.

In December, Flextronics said it had agreed to take over manufacturing operations in Tianjin, China and in Jaguariuna, Brazil, owned by Motorola Mobility, a unit of Google.

The deal with Motorola includes manufacturing and service for Android mobile devices.

Dennison told Reuters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday that Motorola’s factories give Flextronics more exposure to leading-edge technology and manufacturing techniques used in smartphones and tablets.

The factories also give Flextronics access to employees trained in specialized manufacturing.

“You want to be in the Android ecosystem because it’s driving so much hardware technology innovation,” Dennison said. “There are so many new technologies out there that a factory of yesterday can’t do.”

Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Gallagher

