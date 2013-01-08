FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG targets March U.S. launch for next-generation TVs
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 8, 2013 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

LG targets March U.S. launch for next-generation TVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - LG Electronics will begin selling televisions based on “OLED” technology, which allows for thinner displays that consume less power, in the United States in March.

TV makers like Samsung and LG are banking on the next-generation, “organic light-emitting diode” screens to prop up flagging sales of televisions.

“You have been waiting patiently for the launch (of OLED). Well, the wait is over,” LG’s chief technology officer, Skott Ahn, told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

James Fisher, LG’s head of marketing, said the South Korean electronics maker will begin selling 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the TVs, with the 55-inch screen costing $12,000.

(The story corrects last paragraph to say that 55-inch (not 84-inch) versions would cost $12,000)

Reporting By Tim Kelly; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.