Panasonic vies for bragging rights with world's largest OLED TV

Panasonic chief Kazuhiro Tsuga introduces the company's new 4K OLED 56" television during the Panasonic opening day keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp, in a display of technological one-upmanship with its South Korean rivals, unveiled a prototype of the world’s joint largest OLED screen on Tuesday.

The half-inch thick, 56-inch television based on organic light-emitting diode technology is a mere inch bigger than ones unveiled by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics a year ago in Las Vegas.

Sony Corp, which is cooperating with Panasonic in OLED technology - which allows for thinner screens that consume less power in theory - on Monday unwrapped its own 56-inch ultra high-definition model.