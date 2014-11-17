Tighter credit is new status quo in China post-Qingdao: Trafigura

Aluminum ingots are piled up at a bonded storage area at the Dagang Terminal of Qingdao Port, in Qingdao, Shandong province June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fayen Wong

SYDNEY (Reuters) - China’s metals industry is grappling with tougher credit conditions that are likely to persist and spark consolidation after a portside financing scandal roiled the market, said an executive at one of the world’s biggest commodity traders.

Simon Collins, head of metals and minerals at Trafigura, said that miners, smelters and fabricators were facing a harder time getting credit since the Qingdao scandal broke in June.

“A lot of people in the industry are finding it difficult ... that is the new status quo and it will bring about further consolidation,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Chinese authorities launched an investigation into whether a private metals trading firm had used fake warehouse receipts at Qingdao, the world’s seventh-busiest port, to obtain multiple loans against a single metal cargo.

More than $1 billion in claims are now being pursued. Banks have tightened risk controls, curbing access to credit and squeezing metals trade.

“The credit review process has been very stringent by the top five banks and the second tier banks, which has impacted people in two ways: either because it’s taken a longer time to renew their credit lines, or their credit lines are being cut.”

The lending clampdown has exacerbated a credit shortfall in the world’s biggest buyer of most commodities, amid slowing growth and since big Western banks like Deutsche and Barclays ditched their commodity divisions in the past year.

Trade houses have stepped in to fill the gap as banks have instead diverted some liquidity toward the more lightly regulated industry.

“You’ll find that trading houses have very good access to liquidity and access to markets, so that gives them an opportunity in an environment in which there are cash flow issues.”

Syndicated loans taken out by Trafigura, Glencore and Noble more than doubled to over $45 billion in 2013 from 2011, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters LPC.

In the wake of the Qingdao scandal, Trafigura unit Impala signed a deal with a subsidiary of China’s largest investment bank to set up a joint warehousing and logistics unit in China.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC on trading house liquidity: link.reuters.com/caw43w

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EVAPORATING EXPECTATIONS

While expectations of a copper surplus this year have evaporated, Collins still sees oversupply in 2015, albeit less than some have predicted.

Chinese copper refineries have generally been running below capacity due to a scrap metal shortage, while demand may remain reasonably strong given supportive infrastructure policies, he said.

“The downside is that I don’t think we’ll see a huge amount of volatility in the copper market.”

Instead, he said spread volatility in the aluminum market would be more of a feature due to a shortage of available metal.

“It’s traditionally been the laggard which nobody wants to trade. It’s starting to look a lot more interesting,” he said.

“Nickel I think is still interesting. The underlying story is unchanged, and that is one of raw materials shortage,” Collins added.

Nickel prices spiked this year before erasing almost all gains after Philippine producers stepped up exports, plugging a gap opened when Indonesia banned ore shipments.