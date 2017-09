A gavel is seen in Brazil's BM&F Bovespa Stock Market in Sao Paulo July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cetip SA CTIP3.SA rejected a takeover bid from BM&FBovespa SA (BVMF3.SA), Latin America’s largest exchange operator, because the unsolicited offer undervalued the company, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Cetip’s chief executive, Gilson Finkelsztain, told journalists the Brazilian securities clearinghouse is not up for sale and has not received any other offers.